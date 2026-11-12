Eta Nu Education Foundation Honors Colonel (Ret.) Nichole Anderson  with Lifetime Achievement Award

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By Harry Harrell, Sr.

POMPANO BEACH, FL. — The Eta Nu Education Foundation will host its Eighth Annual Benefit Gala and Achievement Week Awards on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Tru by Hilton Pompano Beach Pier. The evening will begin with a rooftop reception at 6 p.m., followed by a celebration honoring individuals whose leadership and service have made a meaningful impact throughout the community.

This year’s honorees are:

Colonel (Ret.) Nichole Anderson, James L. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Mikelange “Mike” Olbel, Citizen of the Year Award recipient

Bruce “Terry” Brown, Omega Man of the Year finalist

Whitney Rawls, Omega Man of the Year finalist

Colonel Anderson, the retired Undersheriff of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, dedicated more than 30 years to public service. Her distinguished career included several historic milestones: she became the agency’s first African American female District Chief in 2011 and, in 2019, the first woman in BSO’s history to hold the rank of Colonel and serve as Undersheriff.

The Gala is presented by The Figgers Foundation, with Holman serving as the Reception Sponsor and Love, Tito’s serving as the Official Cocktail Sponsor. Their support helps advance the Eta Nu Education Foundation’s commitment to scholarships, youth mentoring, educational enrichment, leadership development, and community service.

Proceeds from the Gala will support programs that empower young people, strengthen families, and expand opportunities throughout Pompano Beach and Broward County.

For additional information, ticket purchases, or event details, visit www.etanu.org/gala.

Each year, Eta Nu recognizes its James L. Jones Lifetime Leadership Award honoree and Scholar of the Year at its annual Benefit Gala & Fundraiser. The James L. Jones Lifetime Leadership Award is named after Eta Nu’s founding charter member, James L. Jones, a retired educator, former principal of Blanche Ely High School, and community servant. The award is given to members of the community who have devoted their life to serving others and making impact in disadvantaged and underserved communities. Past recipients have included James L. Jones (himself), George Smith, Coach Johnny Alexander, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, the Honorable Judge Ilona Holmes, and Dr. Dorsey C. Miller, Jr.

About the Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

The Eta Nu Education Foundation, established in 1999, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering underserved communities through educational programs and scholarships. Through partnerships with schools, civic organizations, and local leaders, the Foundation provides vital resources to youth and families across Broward County.

About the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on June 11, 1969 in Pompano Beach, FL. It is an unincorporated chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. that provides uplift and community service to Pompano Beach and north Broward County.