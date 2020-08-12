Expel Sambo while dismantling white supremacy

By Kevin Palmer

While forcing America to dismantle systemic racism and white supremacy, genuine Blacks must expel the conservative and Sambo collaborator from among its own ranks.

In his book, Dirty Little Secrets, Dr. Claud Anderson stated, “Black conservatives and Sambos want more than anything else to live in the class society where they can escape the stigma of being members of the Black race.

Anxious to ingratiate themselves with white society, conservative Blacks vigorously defended slavery as the proper status for the majority of Blacks. In 1840, the US Census Bureau reported 6,000 free Black slaveholders.

Like their white counter-parts, Black slaveholders and other conservative Black’s primary interest was to maintain their social status and profit from their slave investments. Even worse, two regiments of free Blacks from New Orleans fought with the Confederate South to preserve slavery.”

Today in America, the conservative and Sambo collaborator mindset is rampant among wealthy Blacks, as well as Black fraternities, sororities, and lodges.