EXPLORE BSO’S FASCINATING HISTORY AT BROWARD LIBRARY MUSEUM EXHIBIT

As we enter Black History Month and honor the remarkable trailblazers who have helped make change in America, I am excited to share with you the long and fascinating history of the Bro-ward Sheriff’s Office at an incredible museum exhibit

Beginning February 1, BSO has the honor of showcasing an extraordinary collection of memorabilia and rare, never-before-seen photos at the Broward County Main Library in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The exhibit, titled The Broward Sheriff’s Office: A Century of Progress in Public Safety, takes you on an intriguing journey showcasing BSO’s transformation from a small police force serving a modest farming community to one of the largest, most progressive and inclusive full-service public safety agencies in the country.

Curated by Deputy Joseph Williams, a 48-year BSO veteran, the exhibit is a fascinating walk through time. I am a history buff, and I found myself fascinated, learning new things at every turn. There is no doubt you’ll come away from the exhibit with a better understanding and appreciation of BSO’s rich history and how far we have come as a public safety agency.

The exhibit begins with our founding in 1915 and the election of Broward’s first sheriff, local businessman A.W. Turner. Sheriff Turner led a small staff of men who bore no resemblance to the nearly 5,600 highly trained professionals who today serve Florida’s second-most populous county.

From there, through an impressive collection of eye-catching memorabilia and photographs, we move forward in time, highlighting some of the cast of characters that makes BSO what it is today. We spotlight Deputy James Primous, who broke the color barrier in the 1950s to become the first black deputy at BSO. We also celebrate the women who paved the way for other women to serve our county in critical public safety positions.

Our exhibit also includes an impressive array of patches, badges, uniforms and equipment to see how our look and technology have changed through the years. The display of remarkable photos captures the essence of each era. We also pay tribute to our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Broward citizens. There is so much more to experience, and I would encourage you to go and see it for yourself.

I want to close by offering a special thank you to the outstanding staff with the Broward County Library who helped make this possible. It is a profound honor to share our history with Broward County residents. I hope you enjoy the exhibit as much as I do.

EXHIBIT DETAILS

Title: The Broward Sheriff’s Office: A Century of Progress in Public Safety

Location: Broward County Main Library: Second Floor, 100 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Dates: Begins February 1 – April 30, 2022

Cost: FREE

Sheriff Gregory Tony

Service Equals Reward