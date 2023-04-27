Lauderhill Commissioner Lawrence “Jabbow” Martin’s Fabulous Women of Lauderhill presentation was held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at an Official City of Lauderhill Commission Meeting. The City of Lauderhill has a long-time tradition of formally acknowledge the extraordinary ladies who have made outstanding contributions to the development and progression of the City. Each of the 10 recipients were adorned with flowers, a gift card, and an elegant glass trophy. Family and friends packed the City Chambers in order to support and cheer on the Fabulous Women of Lauderhill. “These ladies are the unsung heroes of the community. We have to show some love to the people who are making differences in so many lives. They sacrifice themselves for others and give back to a community we all know and love. It’s a no brainer to simply say thank you,” exclaims Commissioner Jabbow.

Congratulations to the following Fabulous Ladies of Lauderhill!