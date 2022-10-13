Fallen Army soldier finally honored decades after dying in Vietnam

By Meghan McRoberts

A very special tribute was paid to a fallen soldier from Fort Pierce more than 52 years after he was killed serving in the Army in Vietnam.

In the 1970’s, Army Spec. Pondextuer Eugene Williams’ family faced hardships trying to bury him where they wanted him to be, simply because he was Black.

His family said he was never given a full military funeral.

On Friday, a memorial aimed to make right that horrible wrong. Lincoln Park Main Street learned of the family’s desire to properly honor Williams and helped pull together a celebration with help from U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, the City of Fort Pierce, local law enforcement and several veterans organizations. He was given military honors at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial wall in Fort Pierce.

“This is something that we waited a long time for,” said Andrew Brown, Williams’ brother.

Brown remembers his older brother being eager to serve his county.

“It was more exciting than anything, just knowing I had a brother that wanted to go to the army,” Brown said.

But Williams was killed on Aug. 8, 1970, caught in a mortar round attack. He was only 20 years old.

His mother, Mary Campbell, wanted him to be buried at Hillcrest where the cemetery advertised free burial space for honorably discharged veterans.

Campbell applied for the plot, but Hillcrest refused it, citing ‘legal issues’ because Williams was Black. Hillcrest was an all-white cemetery. Hillcrest offered to buy a plot for him at Pine Grove, the local Black cemetery.

Williams insisted he be laid to rest in the peace garden, where other white fallen soldiers were laid to rest.

“They ate together. They slept together. They died together. They should be buried together,” Brown said.

Campbell took on a legal fight, and ultimately, the U.S. Southern District Court of Florida ordered the cemetery to allow Williams to be buried there.

He was buried more than 20 days after his death.

“A man that wanted to help his country and you treat him like this,” Brown said.

“We can learn to be better men and women,” Mast before the wreath-laying ceremony, presentation of colors, and a medal and flag presentation.

“This man was created beyond equal, beyond equal because he laid down his life for his friends. He laid down his life for his country,” Mast said. “There’s absolutely nothing that can make right the sting of Pondextuer being discarded because of the color of his skin.”

Brown said he only wished his mother were there to see the honors finally given to Williams.

“I’m quite sure she has a joyous smile on her face right now knowing that he finally got the recognition that he should’ve got 52 years ago,” Brown said.