FAMU Named #1 HBCU for Online Programs by Forbes

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida A&M University (FAMU) has been named the #1 HBCU for Online Programs by Forbes Advisor, securing the top spot in its 2025 rankings of Historically Black Colleges and Universities offering high-quality, flexible, and affordable online degrees.

The Forbes Advisor rankings evaluated HBCUs based on affordability, student outcomes, academic credibility, and overall online student experiences using data from the U.S. Department of Education. FAMU’s strong performance in each of these areas reaffirms its leadership in online education.

Key highlights contributing to FAMU’s top ranking include:

Highest Student Retention Rate: FAMU Online leads with an 86% retention rate among ranked HBCUs.

Lowest Student Loan Default Rate: FAMU graduates demonstrate strong post-graduate success.

Affordable Tuition: With average in-state tuition and fees of $5,795 per year, FAMU is among the most accessible institutions for online learners.

Strong Graduation Rate and Alumni Earnings: FAMU scored well for both completion rates and median annual earnings a decade after graduation.

Diverse Online Program Offerings: FAMU Online offers bachelor’s degrees in fields such as criminal justice, global security and international affairs, information technology, sociology, and psychology.

These achievements reflect the University’s strategic vision to provide career-aligned, high-quality education tailored to the needs of diverse learners.

“This national recognition is a direct result of our focused leadership and commitment to expanding access through high-quality digital and online education,” said Allyson L. Watson, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “FAMU Online reflects our broader mission to provide academic excellence, meaningful engagement, upward mobility, and transformational opportunities for learners at every stage of life.”

Flexibility was a key factor in the Forbes ranking. FAMU Online programs are designed to allow students to balance academic progress with personal and professional responsibilities, making them ideal for those pursuing career advancement or returning to higher education.

“Our focus is on building meaningful, high-touch online experiences that meet the needs of today’s learners—whether they are working adults, returning students, or traditional undergraduates,” said Kelley Bolden Bailey, Ph.D., dean of FAMU Online.

FAMU Online’s flexible and student-centered approach continues to impact learners like recent graduate Thomas Elliot Cannon, who returned to the University to complete his bachelor’s degree in architecture studies entirely online.

“I found the FAMU Online program to be robust, easy to navigate, and the perfect solution for finishing my degree after relocating to another city. Being a distance learner fit seamlessly into my daily routine,” said Cannon. “There are a lot of online programs out there, but FAMU’s stands out because it integrates flawlessly with the traditional, campus-based experience.”

Cannon also credits the “professional, responsive, and caring” academic advisement he received as a key factor in his success as an online student.

“FAMU Online is designed with the modern learner in mind—accessible, agile, and grounded in academic quality,” said Franzetta Fitz, Ph.D., assistant provost for Digital and Online Education. “We are building a digital ecosystem that not only supports student success, but also strengthens workforce development and lifelong learning.”

As part of this digital learning strategy, FAMU’s Office of Continuing Education offers open-enrollment career training and professional development courses in partnership with Ed2Go. This collaboration provides short-term, skills-based certifications in fields such as business, healthcare, and technology, empowering students to upskill or pivot careers without the time commitment of a full degree program.