FAMU President Robinson Announces Administrative Restructuring to Foster Operational Excellence

By FAMU Public Relations

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., Friday announced an administrative restructuring to foster operational excellence.

These changes include the establishment of a new chief operating officer (COO) role, who will guide strategy for vice presidents and other senior administrators to improve outcomes on key performance indicators and achieve operational excellence

“This is not an indictment of anyone, but an opportunity for us to move the entire University forward. We are pushing to more effectively align our administrative talent with our strategic mission and operational needs,” Robinson said in announcing the plan. “This new structure better serves our students, faculty and staff, and promotes our core values of accountability, inclusion, innovation and integrity. This is in the best interest of Florida A&M University and will define the next chapter in our great institution.”

President Robinson’s direct reports will include the COO, vice president for finance and administration, vice president for audit, chief compliance officer, vice president for advancement, vice president for legal affairs/general counsel, vice president for athletics/athletics director, vice president for information technology, chief of staff, and director of government relations.

“Our plans will help solidify our status as the nation’s highest ranked public HBCU and support our aspirations to be recognized as a top 100 national public university,” Robinson said.

Maurice Edington, Ph.D., who had served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will move to the number two role as executive vice president and COO. In this role, Edington will serve as second-in-command and provide direction and oversight for university leadership to implement strategies and systems that improve the quality and efficiency of services and operations, and enhance accountability.

Edington, who had served as the founding dean of the College of Science and Technology and vice president for the Division of Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness, played a key role in developing the University’s recently approved latest five-year strategic plan, “Boldly Striking.”

“I’m humbled to be given this immense leadership responsibility,” said Edington, whose direct reports will include the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, vice president for Student Affairs, vice president for Research, vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis, and Institutional Effectiveness, executive director of Title III Programs, and the director of Communications, who will also report to the president.

“The past few years have shown us what is possible when we follow our Strategic Plan and hold ourselves accountable,” Edington said. “Given what’s riding on the success and long-term sustainability of our University, we owe it to current and future students to redouble our efforts. Major opportunities are ahead to advance this University. This new administrative structure empowers and enables us to improve and thrive as a State University System institution as we set our sights on becoming a top 100 public un-iversity.”

As part of the plan, effective immediately:

Allyson Watson, Ph.D., dean of the College of Education, will assume the role of interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. She will be responsible for overseeing all matters pertaining to the University’s academic programs, activities, and support services.

Sarah Price, Ph.D., associate dean of the College of Education, will assume the role of interim dean of the College of Education.

Kelly McMurray, Ph.D., will be promoted from associate vice president to vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis, and Institutional Effectiveness.

A national search will be launched to identify the next vice president for University Advancement & executive director of the FAMU Foundation. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D. will continue serving in this role until the search is completed and will resume her role as dean of the School of Business and Industry (SBI).

Friday-Stroud, who led the University’s record $24.6 million fundraising campaign in 2021-2022, has juggled multiple roles for the past five years. She is looking forward to focusing fulltime on the needs of SBI students, faculty, and staff after a successor is hired.

“Serving as vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation is an honor and an invaluable education in understanding how much student success is tied not just to academics but to fundraising and advancing the University,” Friday-Stroud said. “Loving FAMU means financially supporting our University on a consistent basis. We have come a long way, but we must not stop in our generosity to this great institution. I am most thankful for my University Advancement team for their work in taking us to higher heights. I look forward to passing on the baton to my successor when the time comes.”