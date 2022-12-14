FAMU President Robinson Gets Raise, Bonus Contract Extension 

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year.

Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the 12th President of Florida A&M University and truly pleased that the Board of Trustees has allowed me to continue in this role. I look forward to working on our ascension to becoming one of the Top 100 universities in the nation with student success leading the way,” Robinson said.

The BOT voted for the raise, bonus, and contract extension on the strength of Robinson’s performance evaluation for the 2021-2022 academic year. In August, Trustees gave Robinson a 4.48 out of 5.0, or an above-average rating on his annual evaluation. The University raised $24.6 million, a record, surpassing the $12.2 million goal.

Among the other key accomplishments, FAMU improved on eight metrics to earn $12.5 million in the Florida Board of Governors’ Performance-Based Funding (PBF). The University moved to No. 103 among the U.S. News & World Report top public national universities. It remained the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the fourth consecutive year.

In 2021, the BOT gave Robinson a 4 percent raise and a 15 percent bonus. Robinson earns $436,436 annually, according to university officials. He was named FAMU’s 12th president in November 2017.

In other action, the BOT approved a three-year contract for incoming Vice President/Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. She is scheduled to begin her new role in January. BOT members also approved tenure for School of Journalism & Graphic Communication Dean Mira Lowe.