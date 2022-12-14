Supreme Court Conservative Justices’  Foul Pedigree

By John Johnson II

One might consider it sland–erous to imply that America’s Supreme Court somehow evolved from a process of inbreeding equated with dog raising; thus, labeling it as having a pedigree. If readers understand the process of inbreeding dogs to establish a particular pedigree, then this analogy will be both eye and mind awakening.

Former President George Washington, who at the time owned three hundred slaves, proposed establishment of the Supreme Court in 1789. In keeping with his lack of morality, he nominated six Justices, of which four were slave owners, to comprise the Supreme Court. Consequently, a sordid record of the morality of the previously all white men who served on the Court for decades is obvious.

Before addressing Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito’s, Kavanaugh’s and Thomas’s pedigree , it’s vital that I remind you of the Supreme Court’s past reprehensible racists pedigree. The foul pedigree of the Supreme Court of Chief Justice Taney of 1835 influenced their decision in the case of Dred Scott v. John Sanford as well as other cases.

In 1857, Dred Scott, a Black slave, sued for his freedom, which the Court denied with a 7-2 vote. Chief Justice Taney wrote that African American were not and could never be citizens of the United States. Legal scholars have deemed this very decision to be the worst ever rendered by the Supreme Court.

However, this is no longer true! Justice Alito’s scathing opinion, which provided for the overthrow of Roe v. Wade, may rank beside Scott’s decision, with others to come.

Remember the old saying, “Sell one’s soul to the devil, to gain wealth and power.” It looks like after exactly 165-years, Justice Alito may have done just that. His wining and dining with the Federalist Society as well as their donations may have cost him his soul and obliterated his integrity. There are two instances, if not more, where his foul pedigree is suspect.

The Nation was shocked learning that Justice Alito is the suspected leaker of the decision in the 2014 Supreme Court Hobby Lobby case. Why the shock and awe? It’s clearly known that anti abortionists along with wealthy conservatives are at work. They’ve been nurturing the foul pedigree of Justice Alito and the other five conservative Justices. This unethical scheme merely served as a prelude to their primary target, Roe v. Wade.

They don’t care or choose to rule and behave as they please because of no codes of ethnic guard rails. Alito again leaked his decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Chief Justice Roberts pretended to be determined to unveil the leaker and to recommend the harshest punishment ever. How could he not know who the leaker was?

Justice Alito surmised that through scholarly review he uncovered flaws with the previous Supreme Court Justices’ decisions to uphold Roe v. Wade. There wasn’t anything scholarly about his review. It was more filled with prejudices, and his enduring commitment to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Justice Alito’s foulness, unethical temperament, as well as air of egotism recently surfaced in the Supreme Court. While attempting to show partiality towards the plaintiff (web designer), he responded as though he was the Grand Wizard of the KKK. He proudly used a racially charged joke about Black Santa, children wearing Ku Klux Klan robes, and a dating website to draw an inappropriate analysis.

Justice Kavanaugh, a professed avid beer drinker as well as an accused sexual assaulter of at least three female high school classmate, was sparingly investigated by the FBI. His confirmation by the Senate with a vote of 50-48, elevated him to the Court. We aren’t sure If he still drinks beer. But it’s well known that he parties with the likes of Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC). Hopefully, his choice of beer was better than whom he now elects to fraternize.

Anita Hill accused Justice Thomas of sexual harassment when he supervised her at the U.S. Department of Education. He denied the allegation and his nomination was confirmed by the Senate.

Thomas now proudly boasts that his wife, Ginni Thomas, is as important to him as his right leg. If this is true, how he does not know that his wife endorsed Trump’s rally at the Eclipse, sent her “Love” to pre-insurrectionists, and repeatedly posted conspiracy theories. Justice Thomas more rightfully meant Ginni controlled the right side of his brain.

If this kind of judicial white supremacists’ behaviors and decisions prevail, the Supreme Court will summarily, with these Justices leading the way, continue to unleash the foul odorous pedigree of the Original Supreme Court Justices. Remember, four of the six Originalists Supreme Court Justices were slave owners.

The foul pedigree of at least four of the five men on the Supreme Court have demonstrated their inhumanity towards humankind and their threats to democracy. It’s as though they’ve become a God unto themselves.

Justice Gorsuch and Barrett have also tilted the Court farther to the left. But their pedigree isn’t as foul as the Chief Justice and his three other conservative cohorts. Yet they’re all failing to recognize that they too are accountable to Congress.

Amazingly, though the public’s opinions of the Supreme Court are at an all-time low, they appear poised to deliver more decisions that rip apart the cornerstones of America’s democracy. If their conservative rulings come to fruition, this Court becomes white supremacists’ shield of deliverance. Guns, by way of the 2nd Amendment, will remain their means of defending white supremacy.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!