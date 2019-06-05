FAMU Signs Partnership with the University of Haifa During Gov. DeSantis’ Mission to Israel

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., signed an agreement with the University of Haifa that will expand study abroad options for FAMU students.

Robinson and his wife Sharon are traveling with Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida political, business and academic leaders on the six-day mission to Israel. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is just one of more than half a dozen agreements Florida colleges and universities signed with their Israeli counterparts during the trip.

“The MOU we signed in Tel Aviv opens a gateway to the rich educational and cultural treasures of the University of Haifa and Israel to FAMU students in various disciplines. This partnership will also expose the University of Haifa community to the incredible students who attend FAMU,” Robinson said. “I would like to thank Governor DeSantis and Enterprise Florida for providing this opportunity for Sharon and me to join Florida’s impressive delegation on this Business Development Mission.”

Located on Mount Carmel in Haifa, the University of Haifa is an 18,000-student public research university founded in 1963. FAMU is one of 12 institutions in Florida’s State University System and has nearly 10,000 students. FAMU offers 54 bachelor’s degrees, 29 master’s degrees, 12 doctoral degrees and three professional degrees.

William Hyndman II, Ph.D., assistant vice president for International Education and Development, said the agreement will offer the opportunity for FAMU students to study abroad at the University of Haifa for an academic year, semester or summer session.

“Study abroad offers students the opportunity to experience a different country and culture, and to develop intercultural competency, which is essential in today’s increasingly globally interconnected world,” Hyndman said.

While at Tel Aviv University for the signings and a discussion on water issues, Robinson was joined by two FAMU students, London Camel and Taylar Hall, along with a group of U.S. students visiting Israel for two weeks.

The two political science majors were selected to participate in the Milstein Family Foundation Campus Allies Mission to Israel in conjunction with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The Milstein Family Foundation Campus Allies Mission, which is open only to those who have not been to Israel and are not eligible for Birthright Israel, is designed for non-Jewish political activists and student leaders. Each year, AIPAC sponsors three educational trips to Israel for top American college activists.