Father’s Day: Honoring the Men Who Shape Out Lives

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By Jabari Bovell

Father’s Day is a special time to recognize the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and father figures who have helped guide us through life. A good father teaches lessons that go far beyond words. He teaches responsibility, respect, hard work, and how to face life’s challenges with courage.

For me, Father’s Day is also a time of remembrance. My father is no longer here, and there are moments when I wish I could hear his voice, ask for advice, or simply spend time with him. Losing a father leaves a space that can never truly be filled. Even so, the memories, lessons, and love he gave continue to live on. His impact remains a part of who I am today.

This Father’s Day, I also want to recognize the example set by Mr. Bobby Henry’s father. Through the values he passed down, it is clear he raised a man who believes in serving his community, helping others, and making a positive difference. The character of a father is often reflected in the lives of his children, and that legacy deserves to be celebrated.

Whether your father is beside you, far away, or remembered in your heart, Father’s Day reminds us to be thankful for the men who helped shape our lives. Their guidance, sacrifices, and love leave lasting footprints that continue to guide us long after they are gone.