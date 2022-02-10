February is Black History Month, Which means that every year we remember the African Americans who have made history and made America what it is today — often with little recognition. 

African American baseball legend Jackie Robinson had an older brother, Matthew, who won a silver medal in the 200-meter dash at the 1936 Olympics. He came in second to Jesse Owens.

Before Branch Rickey offered future Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson the contract that integrated professional baseball, he personally tested Robinson’s reactions to the racial slurs and insults he knew the player would endure.

After retiring from baseball, Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson helped establish the African American-owned and controlled Freedom Bank.

Jackie Robinson, his wife Rachel and their son Jackie Jr. posing by their car in Brooklyn, New York in July 1949.