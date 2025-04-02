Federal Layoffs Present New Barriers for Black K-12 Students

Advertisement

Even as courts step in to halt some of the cuts, advocates say the damage has already been done to our most vulnerable children.

By Quintessa Williams

(Source: Word In Black)

When the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency began making sweeping cuts to the U.S. government, it not only dismantled entire departments and agencies but rattled Black America: although they make up just 14% of the U.S. population, Black people account for nearly 19% of the federal workforce.

For generations, Black families have used federal jobs and the economic stability they offer as a pathway to a middle-class lifestyle, including homeownership and access to quality education. While the fallout from DOGE layoffs is still undetermined, the impact on Black students—whose academic success, studies show, is closely tied to family employment and income—has already begun.

“This is a multi-generational threat,” says Dr. Marla Dean, a veteran educator and chair of the Ward 7 Education Council in Washington D.C., “We’re not just talking about jobs — we’re talking about Black economic stability, school funding, and whether our kids can show up ready to learn.”

When Black Families Lose Jobs, Black Students Suffer

Because the federal workforce has been one of the few open pathways to financial stability for Black families, President Donald Trump’s targeting of those jobs is an indirect attack on Black economic security, Dean says.

“You’re talking about wiping out years of economic progress for Black families,” she adds.

At the same time, decades of research confirm that parental job loss significantly affects student success. In 2021, the National Bureau of Economic Research reported that a parent’s loss of income increases a child’s likelihood of repeating a grade by 15%, triggers higher rates of absenteeism, and lowers test scores.

“Black children will pay the price for decisions they had no part in.”

Dr. Marla dean, veteran educator and chair of the Ward 7 Education Council in Washington, D.C

In addition, in a widely cited study, the National Library of Medicine found that the effect of parental job loss is nearly three times stronger for Black children than white children. Dean says those are logical outcomes.

“Students can’t show up to school ready to learn when their families are in crisis,” she explains. “If this continues, we’re going to see a wave of learning loss and behavioral challenges—especially in Black-majority school districts.”

The Federal Job Cuts Could Hit School Funding, Too

Meanwhile, Dean says the aftershocks of massive federal layoffs might harm entire school districts through a domino effect as school funding is tied to property taxes, and job losses could potentially push more Black homeowners into foreclosure, reducing a district’s tax revenue.

“We saw this happen after the 2007-2009 housing crisis,” Dean says. “When Black homeownership dropped, so did funding for schools in those communities. We’re in danger of repeating history.”

Even more disturbing is Trump’s threat to demolish the Department of Education, an agency that helps level the playing field for schools in low-income communities. If the DOE is eliminated, it will shrink resources for Title I funding, which provides services Black children disproportionately depend on, including free and reduced lunch programs, special education services, and mental health support.

“Schools aren’t ready for this,” Dean warns. “Some districts are trying to avoid talking about it because they know the fallout will be massive.”

What Happens Next?

Although the bulk of DOGE staffing cuts are currently tied up in court, Dean warns compliance is not guaranteed and that much of the emotional and financial damage is already done.

“You can’t undo the instability, the fear, and the financial strain families have already endured,” she says. “It’s going to show up in classrooms, in mental health, and in academic outcomes for years to come.”

With Black students already overrepresented in school suspensions and special education referrals, Dean warns that economic instability could push even more students into these categories.

“This is what systemic oppression looks like,” she adds. “Black children will pay the price for decisions they had no part in.”

Call for Collective Action

Despite the current outlook, Dean says there is hope. While philanthropy and nonprofit organizations can’t replace federal funding, she says grassroots efforts will be crucial in the coming months.

“This is a moment where Black communities will have to lean on each other, in an Underground Railroad-style network of support,” Dean declares. “We have to recognize this for what it is and start strategizing now, ensuring families get the help they need — whether it’s school resources, housing assistance, or mental health support.”

And she urges students and families to stay committed, no matter what obstacles come their way.

“To parents: This is not your fault. Don’t carry the burden of guilt,” Dean says. “To students: Stay focused. Double down on your dreams and your goals. Learn deeply. Prepare for the doors that will open — because they will.”