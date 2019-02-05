Florida A&M University President to Attend Los Angeles Black College Expo

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., and a team of faculty, staff and alumni will return to Los Angeles, California to recruit students at the annual Black College Expo on Saturday, February 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the University’s leadership is traveling to the Los Angela area. On New Year’s Day, the University’s Marching “100” performed in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade and made several appearances that educated the community and students at Santa Monica High School about the band and the University’s historic and academic achievements. FAMU consistently awards more African-American baccalaureate degrees than any other historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the nation.

During the Black College Expo, high school seniors, juniors and college transfer students stop at booths to meet one-on-one with top HBCUs and a variety of colleges and universities.

“Last year, I enjoyed meeting some of the nation’s best and brightest students along with FAMU alumni who brought their family members, friends and area high school students to the Expo,” said President Robinson. “This year, I look forward to sharing the great things happening at FAMU, which include a new research initiative for undergraduates, expanding internships with companies from Silicon Valley to Wall Street, inspirational study abroad opportunities and construction of new facilities designed to enhance the student experience.”

Robinson was named the 12th president of FAMU on November 30, 2017. Under his leadership, the University has completed its five-year “FAMU Rising” strategic plan and launched the FAMU Rising fundraising initiative, which benefits strategic areas that include student scholarships, arts and history, student success initiatives and Rattler athletics.