Florida Memorial University Foundation & St. Johns County to Sign Historic Lease for Florida’s First Black History Museum

Submitted by Traci Cloyd

Get ready to witness history. Florida Memorial University and St. Johns County Government will officially sign the lease for the first-ever Florida Black History Museum, marking an extraordinary milestone in the state’s cultural and historical legacy. This event cements Florida’s commitment to honoring and preserving the profound contributions of African Americans — from past struggles to present triumphs.

WHEN: Friday, October 17, 2025 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) During the FMU Alumni Homecoming Luncheon

WHERE: Florida Memorial University Campus, Miami Gardens, 158 NW 42nd Avenue, FL 33054

WHY IT MATTERS: This is the first statewide Black History Museum in Florida’s history.

The signing lays the groundwork for a premier cultural institution in West Augustine, reflecting unity, education, and progress.

The museum will stand on the original site of Florida Memorial University, from which the school was forced to relocate in the mid-20th century due to racial strife.

Florida Memorial University — South Florida’s only Historically Black University — continues to lead in shaping the narrative of Black excellence.

WHO: Florida Memorial University President, William McCormick, St. Johns County Officials, Community and state leaders