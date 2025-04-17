Florida Memorial University held its Honors and Awards Day Ceremony, Tuesday, April 8, in the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts

Advertisement

Submitted by Wanda Wright

The annual event occurs when FMU recognizes the academic excellence of students who earned the following:

President’s List

Dean’s List

Honor Roll

In addition, the Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology and its members were recognized.

The “It’s Our Time: A Pathway to Excellence” ceremony featured keynote speaker Captain Clevin Weekes.

Captain Weekes is a Delta Airlines Pilot and a FMU 2004 graduate, he acknowledged the academic accomplishments of each student and shared encouraging words of perseverance about maintaining excellence.

“It is here that I learned that excellence is not a single event in your life but is an ongoing journey,” said Weekes. “Learn to thrive in every circumstance and in every season.”

Captain Weekes and the Delta Foundation also donated $5,000 to the FMU’s Aviation Department.

This year’s ceremony also recognized outstanding students from the School of Arts & Sciences, School of Business, and School of Education and Social Sciences.

Congratulations to all the students and faculty!