Florida Power & Light brings 2026 infrastructure upgrades to Coconut Creek, Coral Springs and throughout Broward County

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Planned upgrades focus on reducing outages, strengthening critical infrastructure and restoring service faster after severe weather.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will continue building a stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient electric grid in Coconut Creek, Coral Springs and throughout Broward County in 2026, advancing its ongoing commitment to reduce outages and restore power faster following major storms[1].

What are the Upgrades FPL is Making in Coconut Creek in 2026?

1These upgrades represent planned projects as of April 1, 2026. All projects are reevaluated on an annual basis and subject to change or modification consistent with the prioritization and selection criteria required by FPL’s Storm Protection Plan approved by the Florida Public Service Commission. Additionally, the schedule for planned projects may change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as severe weather and hurricanes, and time required for any local permits and approvals.

This year, FPL plans to complete the following local infrastructure improvements in Coconut Creek:

Six Storm Secure Underground Program (SSUP) projects, replacing overhead neighborhood power lines with more resilient underground

replacing overhead neighborhood power lines with more resilient underground 46 miles of power lines will undergo tree and vegetation trimming, addressing one of the leading causes of power outages.

addressing one of the leading causes of power outages. 550 power poles will beinspected, strengthening or replacing those that no longer meet FPL’s industry-leading standards.

What are the Upgrades FPL is Making in Coral Springs in 2026?

This year, FPL plans to complete the following local infrastructure improvements in Coral Springs:

Four intelligent devices will be installed on main, neighborhood and underground power lines. These automated smart switches help identify outages and reroute power to prevent more widespread interruptions.

These automated smart switches help identify outages and reroute power to prevent more widespread interruptions. 110 miles of power lines will undergo tree and vegetation trimming, addressing one of the leading causes of power outages.

addressing one of the leading causes of power outages. 908 power poles will beinspected, strengthening or replacing those that no longer meet FPL’s industry-leading standards.

What are the Upgrades FPL is Making in Broward County in 2026?

This year, FPL plans to complete the following local infrastructure improvements in Broward County:

175 Storm Secure Underground Program (SSUP) projects , replacing overhead neighborhood power lines with more resilient underground

, replacing overhead neighborhood power lines with more resilient underground 24 intelligent devices will be installed on main, neighborhood and underground power lines. These automated smart switches help identify outages and reroute power to prevent more widespread interruptions.

on main, neighborhood and underground power lines. These automated smart switches help identify outages and reroute power to prevent more widespread interruptions. Five main power lines will be strengthened , including those serving critical facilities such as hospitals, 911 call centers, police and fire stations, water treatment facilities and county emergency operation centers. Stronger poles are less likely to fail in severe weather, which can help crews restore power more quickly after a storm event.

, including those serving critical facilities such as hospitals, 911 call centers, police and fire stations, water treatment facilities and county emergency operation centers. Stronger poles are less likely to fail in severe weather, which can help crews restore power more quickly after a storm event. 1,597 miles of power lines will undergo tree and vegetation trimming , addressing one of the leading causes of power outages.

, addressing one of the leading causes of power outages. 24,033 power poles will beinspected, strengthening or replacing those that no longer meet FPL’s industry-leading standards.

How is FPL Improving Reliability Across Florida?

While no electric system can be made completely resistant to the impacts of hurricanes and other extreme weather events, across Florida, FPL continuously pioneers new technology and enhances the energy grid to reduce outage times and improve overall reliability for customers during both good weather and bad, including:

More than 1.6 million customer interruptions avoided in 2025 due to self-healing smart grid technology.

customer interruptions avoided in 2025 due to self-healing smart grid technology. 246,000 intelligent devices installed across the FPL grid to detect potential issues.

intelligent devices installed across the FPL grid to detect potential issues. Nearly 2,000 miles of overhead neighborhood power lines are now underground.

of overhead neighborhood power lines are now underground. 85% of FPL’s main power lines have been hardened or placed underground to improve resilience against extreme weather.

of FPL’s main power lines have been hardened or placed underground to improve resilience against extreme weather. 97% of transmission structures are now steel or concrete, strengthening the system by replacing older wooden structures.

How Reliable is FPL?

FPL highlights the work behind one of the nation’s strongest, smartest and most storm-resilient electric grids in its annual report to the Florida Public Service Commission. With service reliability that’s approximately 67% better than the national average, FPL’s transmission and distribution system delivers top performance and dependable electricity customers can count on. Those results earned FPL national recognition. PA Consulting named FPL the 2025 ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award winner for delivering outstanding service reliability to more than 6 million customer accounts across Florida. PA Consulting also awarded FPL its national Reliability Value Award for keeping customer bills as low as possible while investing strategically in the electric grid to meet current and future energy needs.

A word from Juliet Roulhac, Senior Director of Corporate Philanthropy & External Affairs, Broward & Southwest Region for FPL:

“Our employees work every day in Coconut Creek, Coral Springs and throughout Broward County to provide safe, reliable electric service while keeping customer bills as low as possible. By continuing to invest in our electric grid, we are strengthening resilience year-round and helping our communities recover faster when severe weather impacts our area.”

How to reach FPL: