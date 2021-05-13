Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial voting bill into law

(Photo credit: CNN.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

 By Layla Davidson

      Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial voting bill into law. This bill targets mail-in voting. By signing this bill, it increases the long list of voter restrictions and it creates limits on who can vote. If people are used to mailing in their ballots and they do not have time to go vote, that is one less person who votes. We do not need less people to vote – we need more. Though this is an obstacle, do not let this stop you from getting out to vote. Try your very best because your vote because your voice matters.  (Photo credit: CNN.com)

