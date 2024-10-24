Florida teen missing for two months

October 24, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0
Photos of Eniyah (Credit: NCMEC)

Submitted by Halley B. Gillespie

        The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teen, Eniyah Newkirk.

Eniyah, 17, went missing from her home in Saint Petersburg, Florida on August 25, 2024. Authorities believe that she may be in the Hollywood, Lauderhill, or Port Richey, Florida areas. Eniyah is described as 5’8” and weighs 200 lbs. She has brown eyes with black and red dyed hair.

If you have any information about Eniyah or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Saint Petersburg Police Department (Florida) at 1-727-893-7780.

