Florida’s Democratic Black Caucus Supports Kamala Harris as Vice President on Democratic Team for Presidency

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCFlorida) acknowledges the high caliber of successful, intelligent, and experienced candidates from which Joe Biden selected a vice president. It definitely took a lot of thought, time, interviews and discussions with his selection committee.

His announcement on Tuesday, August 12, that California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was his running mate was a good choice and Lydia Hudson, President of Democratic Black Caucus Florida, expresses her thoughts on the Democratic Team for the presidency.

President Lydia Hudson said, “Joe Biden’s selection of California’s U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a Black and Asian woman as his vice president, is historic, and the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCFlorida) is proud of our future president Joe Biden, who kept his word to choose a woman as his running mate.”

“Kamala Harris was a good choice. Kamala Harris is a HBCU graduate, a member of AKA sorority, former California attorney general, a mother, a proven leader and a tough, strategic fighter for the people.” President Hudson continued. “Is there any wonder why we have already noticed the increased enthusiasm that Kamala Harris’s selection has created among Black voters?

“Our presumptive nominee has already provided insight into some of his plans for his first day when he’s elected, which include the coronavirus battered economy, getting the virus under control and getting an economic recovery bill passed. Kamala is already showing she will partner with Joe Biden to govern and help him to bring our country back from the chaos and division that Trump created to normalcy, power and respect,” emphasized President Hudson.

“Now is the right time for a Black woman to be on a national ticket. There’s a national movement to change leadership in America. People of all races, genders, religions, and sexual identities are protesting against systemic racism, police brutality, injustice and inequality,” revealed President Hudson.

When asked what about those who wanted a different person as VP, President Hudson responded “all of the candidates were qualified. Ultimately it was Joe Biden’s decision and we should trust him. Now we must all come together and dump Trump. The reality is that another four years of Donald Trump’s leadership will ruin this country. So, I urge all people, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, progressives, conservatives, liberals, moderates and whoever to put aside personal differences and get on board if you want America to be a respected leading world power again.”

“We’re going to win in November because we’re riding with Biden. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November 2020,” concluded President Hudson.