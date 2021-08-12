Florida’s Own Inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame

James O. “Chick” Hill, graduate of L.C. Anderson High School, Class of 1955, was inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) Hall of Fame in Football at the 2021 PVILCA Banquet held on July 19, 2021, at the Marriott Hobby Hotel in Houston, Texas. More than seven hundred guests attended the event.

One goal of the PVILCA is to acquire University Interscholastic League sanction and recognition of all individual athletic, school, and coaching records from the Prairie View Interscholastic League in baseball, basketball, football, swimming, tennis and track and field (accomplished).

James Hill, a native of Austin, Texas currently re-siding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was honored for his accomplishment in football. Growing up, James loved sports and wanted to participate in baseball, track, basketball, and football. His parents, how-ever, were concerned about his size and would only allow him to participate in one sport of his choosing. To their displeasure, he chose football, a game they felt he was too small to play.

Despite his size, he demonstrated excellent athletic abilities and thus played football all four years at Anderson under the watchful eyes of coaches Jack McDonald, W.E. Pickford, and R.B. Timmons. In a game against Livingston High School, he was credited with two fumble recoveries and a pass interception which James returned 59 yards for a touchdown. In a losing game against Wheatly High School in Alamo Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, James made 10 unassisted tackles.

Following high school, James served four years in the U.S. Air Force; attended Howard University, Washington, D.C. earning a B.A. Degree in Sociology in 1964; was awarded the Master of Public Administration Degree by Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2000 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities by Trinity International University, Springfield, Missouri in 2001.

In 1971, the City of Fort Lauderdale hired James. Just one year later, he became the first Afro-American to be appointed to the position of Assistant City Manager, serving in that capacity for the next 31 consecutive years. His efforts helped Fort Lauderdale achieve the image of being among the top ten most livable cities in America as rated by Money Magazine. In 2004, James wrote and published his first book, “Emancipation of Eight Generations: The Chambers Family Treasure.” As a developer, the Mosby-Hill Landing Duplexes in Austin, Texas was built and completed in February 2019.

James “Chick” Hill is now happily retired, enjoying life with his wife, Eva, their children, Eva, Jr., James, II, Dudley and five grand kids. The Hills currently and alternately reside in Austin and Fort Lauderdale whenever the weather permits.

In recognition of his achievements, The Westside Gazette is proud to recognize James O. Hill, Sr. as one of Fort Lauderdale’s highest achievers, and a great asset to both Florida and the State of Texas.