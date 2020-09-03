*Meals on Wheels South Florida (Broward County) provides home meal delivery to home-bound seniors who are 60 or older in Broward County. There are a variety of service options including the Older Americans Act funded program (which gives free meals), Complete Cuisine (private pay services), and Medicaid waiver options. The program also has services for emergency meals, food for pets, and grocery shopping assistance.

*Meals on Wheels Palm Beach (Palm Beach Coun-ty) Providing the same service as its counterparts in Broward and Miami-Dade, homebound seniors who are 60 or older in Palm Beach County can register to receive meals. There are a variety of service options including the Older Americans Act funded program (which gives free meals), Complete Cuisine (private pay services), and Medicaid waiver options. The program also has services for emergency meals, food for pets, and grocery shopping assistance. Visit www.mowsoflo.org/home-meal-delivery or call (954) 714-6946.

* Miami-Dade County’s “Meal on Wheels” provides home-delivered meals each week to low-income and/or ill individuals who are at least 60 and have disabilities or are homebound. The individual’s spouse may also be eligible for meals along with anyone who is under 60, has disabilities, is dependent on care, and lives with an eligible recipient. The program provides seven frozen meals each week, along with fresh fruits, milk, and other food items. Call (786) 469-4707 to determine eligibility.