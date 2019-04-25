For all of us who believe, the work starts now

A Message From Our Publisher

“If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” John 8:36 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Easter has come, and the resurrection has occurred so where do we go from here. All the Lenten Devotionals that we’ve read and studied in the Word to give us strength and to create for us a path to a closer walk in the Spirit have given us an increase in our faith to believe that God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit are one and we all are interconnected.

Our faith is being tested at every movement of the second hand on our clocks.

It is as if our lives are one gigantic final test, and our actions are the constant answers to the test.

We may believe that some tests are more crucial than others and may outweigh the value of each other; however, the answer bears the brunt of the weight.

Situations that we are presented with from the disingenuous actions of the person that sits in the White House as the President of the United States has demonstrated his awkwardness in treating his office with the respect and the dignity it deserves in representing the citizens of the United States of America.

That’s on a national level.

We are confronted on a local level across this country with the misrepresentation by authorities to those considered to be lesser of the citizens of this country based upon entrance, financial status, sexual preference and skin color.

It just so happens to be, “though it appears” that poor, Black and brown people are subjective to this harsh disrespect and the denial of dignity they deserve as humans.

This action of mistreatment is compounded when it is done at the hands of law enforcement personnel.

In the news lately, there have been several incidents where the police have overstepped their boundaries, inflicting excruciating pain and in some cases even death in situations that are questionable.

What will it take for the actions of a few to be stopped?

How many innocent people must be maimed, crippled or even killed before something is done?

Not too much has changed over the last 50 years as it pertains to recognizing the civil rights of all or should I say enforcing the law of civil rights for others.

As Nelson Mandela said, “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

We understand that for some people who believe that because they were the ones who put us in chains, that we would somehow inadvertently treat them the way they treated us.

Understanding that freedom comes with a cost, I do believe that some of us are not willing to pay the price. Therefore, we hide in the obscurity of “is us free boss”.

We are truly free, but we have been trained not to recognize it and to live in the fear that a self-imposed slavery has created from a “master” standpoint.

Freedom means we are free to fight for our rights, and it does not matter who we have to fight. Just because we have the same color skin, it doesn’t mean that you are my kin and because you’re not my color doesn’t mean that you are my enemy.

Standing up for what’s right is a freedom to die for.

Are you willing to pay the price? I do know Someone who did, and He died for all of us, the just as well as the unjust.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus, please help me to know, live and believe that when You set me free I am free indeed and no man can stop that. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

GOD IS F.R.E.E. F AITHFUL R IGHTOUS E TERNAL E VERLASTING