Fort Lauderdale Mourns the Passing of Beloved Dentist, Dr. Gordon Merritt

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

FORT LAUDERDALE — The city is grieving the loss of Dr. Gordon Merritt, D.D.S., a man whose life and work left an indelible mark on this community. Dr. Merritt, who practiced dentistry for more than 53 years on Sistrunk Boulevard, passed away this week. He will be remembered not only for his professional excellence but also for his humility, generosity, and love for people.

For decades, his office was more than a dental practice—it was a place of trust, healing, and compassion. Patients described him as family, someone who remembered not only their health but also their stories, struggles, and celebrations. “Dr. Merritt made every visit feel personal. He cared about us beyond our teeth—he cared about our lives, our families, and our well-being,” one patient recalled.

A Morehouse Brother Remembered

A proud Morehouse Man, Dr. Merritt carried forward the lessons instilled by Morehouse President Dr. Benjamin E. Mays: “Do your job so well that the living, dead, and yet unborn could not do it any better.” While at Morehouse, he formed connections with classmates and luminaries such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., A.D. King, and Louis Sullivan.

Dr. Merritt’s impact was far beyond dentistry. He was a mentor, community supporter, and proud Morehouse Man. Dr. Dorsey C. Miller, EdD, former Grand Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and longtime civil rights activist, shared heartfelt words about his friend:

“Dr. Merritt was my Morehouse brother! He was a good and decent man! He did much for and gave much to so many and asked for little in return. I loved Gordon Merritt, and he will be truly missed.”

A Gentle Soul and Lifelong Friend

“I not only knew Dr. Merritt as member of Mt. Hermon AME, but also as member of McDonald Lodge #70 in Ft. Lauderdale. He was always so kind, encouraging and full of joy and laughter. He also took great pride in helping others. As an AP at Stranahan High, a student in distress and pain because of a decaying tooth sought relief, so I called Dr. Merritt who agreed to treat the young free of charge. That was the very essence of Dr. Gordon Merritt, a true servant of God”. —Sylvester ‘Nunnie’ Robinson

Among those most deeply touched by his life was Ms. E. Pearl Maloney, who described Dr. Merritt not only as a renowned dentist but as a steadfast friend and confidant:

“Dr. Gordon Merritt, DDS, a renowned dentist having serviced our community for over 60 years, was not only a provider of dental health but a friend and like family. At one of my darkest moments, Dr. Merritt and his wife Rose were the first to be at our home and at the airport to bring me home to my dear Charlotte and Charles, offering comfort and understanding of God’s will for our lives. With Rose, Pam, and Porsche, he was always part of the Maloney family’s support team, showing love, concern, and unwavering devotion. A gentle soul and a true ‘dental soul,’ Dr. Merritt made sure his patients were comfortable in every procedure, and he remained like a second parent to my children and a brother to me. Our lives are richer for the love, comfort, and connection we shared with him.”

A Life of Service

Born in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Dr. Merritt was the son of Condor and Annie Merritt. He attended Seminole Rosenwald Elementary, Grooms Academy High School, and Morehouse College before studying dentistry at Meharry Medical College. While in Nashville, he met his lifelong partner, Rose Legon, through his cousin Congressman Alcee Hastings. They married and raised two daughters, Pamela Merritt, M.D. and Portia Mehaffey, RN, and later became proud grandparents to four granddaughters.

After serving as a Captain Dental Officer in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Merritt relocated to Fort Lauderdale with the help of civil rights pioneer Dr. Von D. Mizell, who invited him to open a practice in his new medical building. From that moment, Dr. Merritt dedicated his career to serving his community, often treating patients regardless of their ability to pay.

He was active in the National Dental Association, Sunshine State Dental Association, Morehouse Alumni Association, and numerous fraternal organizations, including Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the Elks Lodge, and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. A faithful member of Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church, he lived a life guided by service, integrity, and faith.

“Dr. Gordon Merritt is a great loss for our community. His contribution to our community as a Dentist serving countless patients and offering stellar care to all no matter their financial circumstances. He was devoted husband to Mrs. Rose Merritt, an outstanding father and doting grandfather. He was a very loyal member of Mount Hermon AME Fort Lauderdale and could always be counted on to serve wherever he was needed. I considered Dr. Merritt an excellent role model and a man of impeccable character and integrity. —Reverend Dr. Henry E Green Jr.

His passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but his legacy lives in the countless lives he touched with kindness and care.

“My cousin Dr. Merritt was an honorable and great man. He would often see his patients even if they couldn’t afford to pay him. He will be missed.”— Jody Hastings

A Community’s Farewell

Dr. Merritt’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Fort Lauderdale, but his legacy endures in the thousands of lives he touched. He will be remembered as more than a dentist—he was a Morehouse brother, a man of faith, a community servant, and a friend.

As family, friends, and the wider Fort Lauderdale community gather to celebrate his life, Dr. Merritt will be remembered as more than a dentist. He was a Morehouse brother, a man of faith, a community servant, and a friend to all. His smile and his service will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Dr. Gordon Merritt leaves behind a legacy of compassion, service, and brotherhood that Fort Lauderdale will never forget.

“Gordon and I became real close friends after my first wife Geneva Passed. We shared very personal moments and endearing conversations, we bonded as brothers. If God says so we’ll continue our talks on the other side”. — Levi Henry, Jr. Publisher Emeritus Westside Gazette

Final Arrangements

Wake: Friday, September 26 | 3 p.m. Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home

1305 N.W. 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 27 | 10 a.m. Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church

401 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale Repass to follow at the Family Life Center

Military Ceremony Monday, September 29 | 11 a.m. Lake Worth Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Achievement Foundation in honor of Dr. Gordon Merritt.