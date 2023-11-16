Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Gaza’s largest hospital has been declared ‘out of service,’ as announced by the Hamas-run health ministry. The hospital, central to the region’s medical infrastructure, faces severe challenges, possibly linked to ongoing conflicts. This development raises concerns about the availability of essential healthcare services for Gaza’s residents. The situation further underscores the impact of geopolitical tensions on civilian infrastructure and public health. Efforts to address the issue and restore medical services are crucial to ensuring the well-being of the population amidst a complex and challenging environment.

Submitted by Layla Davidson