Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

Going into year three of Covid-19 can cause some people to be quite anxious about when it will come close to an end. Though the chance of getting Covid-19 is still very prevalent, vaccinations and boosters, along with protective behaviors like social distancing and mask-wearing, can reduce the risk of infection and severe illness. Being able to stay sane during Covid is very important because your mental health can take a toll on your physical health.

Some ways that you can stay sane and in the right headspace during year three of Covid is to: Think positively; though it may be difficult, you must be optimistic and think of Covid to improve yourself. Find new hobbies. Try new things. Maybe learn how to cook, pick up writing or perhaps even read.

Those are just some things you can do to keep yourself sane, but there are so many other things that you can do while being safe and having fun.