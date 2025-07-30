GOP Lawmaker Faces Eviction over Unpaid Rent

Advertisement

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — A landlord has filed an eviction complaint against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District, alleging that Mills failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent on a luxury apartment in Washington, D.C.

By Stacy M. Brown, Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

While President Donald Trump and MAGA lawmakers’ controversial policies continue to make it difficult for everyday citizens to afford basic needs, perhaps one Republican congressman can relate. A landlord has filed an eviction complaint against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District, alleging that Mills failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent on a luxury apartment in Washington, D.C.

According to the verified complaint filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, Parcel 47F LLC, the owner of 1331 Maryland Avenue SW, claims Mills accrued an unpaid balance of $18,229.05 as of January 22, 2025. The lawsuit targets Penthouse 07, where monthly rent exceeded $17,000 in addition to pet fees, utility charges, and late fees calculated at 5% of the rent amount. The landlord’s notice, issued on January 22, warned that Mills must pay the overdue balance or vacate the apartment by February 26. An affidavit of service included in the filing states the notice was posted on the unit’s door and mailed after multiple attempts to deliver it in person.

Attached rent records span several months and show frequent payments, many exceeding $17,000, alongside a pattern of recurring charges that ultimately resulted in a significant unpaid balance. The property is exempt from D.C.’s rent control laws as newly constructed housing, according to filings. Parcel 47F LLC is seeking a judgment for possession of the property and a money judgment for the rent, fees, and late charges. Under D.C. law, tenants cannot be removed without a court order, and Mills has the right to contest the claims in court.

Mills, 44, is a U.S. Army combat veteran who later worked as a defense contractor before launching his first campaign for Congress in 2022. A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, he has been an outspoken critic of what he describes as wasteful federal spending and the culture of Washington. Mills currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. A spokesperson for Rep. Mills did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

The Superior Court has not yet set a final hearing date.