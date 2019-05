Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Growing the Voice of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is looking for Junior Writers and Photographers to be apart of our Youth Photojournalism Program (Ages 10-16). Interested in being apart of our team? E-mail brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com

Cosey Proctor, III – 15

Leja Williams, 15

Layla Davidson, 13

Brielle Henry, 10