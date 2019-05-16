Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these contributions made by local students in our Jr. Photojournalism Program.

A Mother’s Love

 

Brielle Henry, 10

 

Brielle Henry, 10My aunt Roberta Conyers was honored at the Westside Gazette’s

“A Mother’s Love” Celebration last week. She was nominated by my big cousin Dee Dee (her daughter) because she moved all the way back to South Florida from Chicago, Illinois to be with her. I’m happy that my cousin has her mom by her side to help her when she’s feeling sick.

 

 

Leja Williams, 14

I can finally say I’m 15

Last weekend was my birthday and I had an amazing birthday. I’m glad I can finally say I’m 15, also that Sunday was Mother’s Day.

It was really fun being around my family and all the Mothers that we’re there. Mother’s Day can either be a really good holiday or a really bad one.

A lot of people are more fortunate to have their mothers still here with them. My heart goes out to anyone that doesn’t have their mother. I couldn’t imagine how  hard that is because a mother is like the glue  holding a family together.

I would also like to say thank you mom for everything you’ve done for me, and I love you so much.

 

Layla Davidson, 13

Mother’s Day May 12th

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

My mother has done so much for me, and I love her for everything she has done. She has been there for me every time I have needed her.

I love her and there is nothing she can do about it. I hope all mothers had a blessed Mother’s Day.

 

Interested in becoming a Jr.  Photojournalist? E-mail brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

