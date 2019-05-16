A Mother’s LOVE Award Reception & Celebration

May 16, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

Top three winners of the 2019 Westside Gazette’s A Mother’s Love Award, (l to r) Shacarol Porter, Keewasha Pierre and Dr. Velouse Jean Jacques. (Photo credit: Greg Jules/Imagery of Jules Photography)

 

 

 

Mae Ollie Williams, Mattie Bell Slappy and Clara Adams, all honorees over the age of 80+ receiving gifts at the event. (Photo credit: Brielle Henry)

 

 

 

 

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony (event keynote speaker) with Westside Gazette writer Perry Busby.    (Photo credit: Brielle Henry)

 

 

 

 

Christian Pantomine performance by The Bible Boyz.    (Photo credit: Brielle Henry)

 

AND A SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS AND WHO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS WORTHY COMMUNITY CAUSE!

 

 

 

