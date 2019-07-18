Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students

Dehydration and UVA rays can be a combination for disaster

By Layla Davidson

During this summer heat, you will need to be hydrated. Dehydration is the loss or removal of water from something.

Wise words from my fitness trainer Yvokia Davidson: “During this summer heat stay hydrated and if you are out in the heat, make sure you have sunscreen on.”

Did you know that UVB rays are more likely to cause sunburns, but it’s the UVA rays that penetrate deep into our skin? The UVA rays then cause aging and skin cancer. Harmful UV rays penetrate clouds and get to your skin if it’s not protected. Wearing sunscreen on a regular basis can help prevent this.

So, enjoy the fun in the sun, but take proper care of yourself.

Free Music is in the air

By Leja Williams

We have so many free musical events here in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but I feel like the community doesn’t really take advantage of them.

There are various things going on in the community and there are several opportunities for everyone to have a good time for no cost at all.

For example, at Carter Park there’s Friday Night Tunes with local artists playing live music every 3rd Friday from 7-10 p.m.

Then there’s First Sunday at the Riverfront where they have free jazz music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also every Friday at Holiday Park they have Starlight Musicals from 7-10 p.m., July 7 to August 9.

Free music is in the air!

Plantation Gas Blast!

By Brielle Henry

On July 6, 2019, a gas explosion happened near my house. It destroyed a pizza restaurant, a Code Ninjas learning center, my dentist’s office, a LA Fitness gym and blew out many windows of nearby stores. Over 20 people were injured but thank God no one died. I’m grateful my dad didn’t go workout that day.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.