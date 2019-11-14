Hastings stands and delivers

November 14, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
A strong and vibrant Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL) delivers a rousing keynote speech at the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Reverend Samuel Delevoe Day November 8, 2019. In the sweltering heat of the 40th commemorative year of the proclamation of Reverend Samuel Delevoe Day in the State of Florida, Mr. Hastings, who has been battling health issues, stands and delivers as strong and as good looking as ever. See short video at: www.thewestsidegazette.com

 

