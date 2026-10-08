HBCU-PSMA Black College Football Top Five Through Week 5

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The WG Sports Brief

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

South Carolina State (5-1)

Jackson State (5-0)

Alabama State (3-1)

Delaware State (3-2)

Alabama A&M (4-1)

Prairie View A&M and Grambling State fell out of the poll. Others receiving votes: Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, and Morgan State.

In Division II, Kentucky State (3-1) ranks first, followed by Johnson C. Smith (3-1), Virginia State (4-1), Virginia Union (4-1), and Edward Waters (4-1).

In Major League Baseball’s ALDS, the Tampa Bay Rays have taken a commanding 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees, with the series headed back to the Big Apple. Losing the first two games at home places the Yankees in a precarious, untenable situation. The same is true in the other ALDS series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, as the Guardians suffered consecutive home losses to the surprising, upstart White Sox. The White Sox’s superb bullpen has stifled the Guardians’ bats.

In the Junior Circuit the L A Dodgers split the first 2 games, winning game 1 but losing game 2 to the Braves.Games 3 and 4 will be played in Atlanta and if necessary game 5 in Los Angeles.

Four teams remain in contention for the WNBA championship: the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference, and the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces in the Western Conference. On Sunday in Atlanta, the Dream seized a one-game lead in the best-of-five series, defeating the Liberty 92-82. The Valkyries took command of their series with Las Vegas, overcoming the defending champions 71-60 in Game 1.

Game 2 in each conference will be contested on Wednesday in Atlanta and San Francisco, respectively, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for New York and Las Vegas. In a short series, home-court advantage is exacerbated.