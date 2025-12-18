Heartwarming Holiday Surprise for Three Broward Veterans

On Dec. 9, 2025, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), United Way of Broward County and A House with Heart Homes surprised Lauderhill local heroes Rafel Castro, Robert Leroy Gordon and John Baker, all U.S. Army veterans, with some holiday cheer in the form of energy-efficient décor, including thousands of LED lights and gifts for each of them. This celebration marked the 18th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to this nation and the community.
