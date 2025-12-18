Close Menu
    Heartwarming Holiday Surprise for Three Broward Veterans

    By Kristine Janata

    This week, Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) “elves” worked their magic, decorating three U.S. Army veterans’ home for the holidays with thousands of sparkling LED lights, solar-powered displays and other energy-efficient décor.

    An annual festive tradition, this celebration marks the 18th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to the nation and their community.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, A House with Heart Homes Chief Operating Officer Roxanne Rowles stands with U.S. Army veteran John Baker as he is surprised at his Lauderhill home by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) “elves” with thousands of LED lights and other energy-efficient décor. The heartwarming surprise was part of FPL’s 18th annual holiday program, which celebrates local heroes like Wright for their service.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, Lauderhill hero U.S. Army veteran Rafael Castro is surprised with gifts and a small Christmas tree for his room by Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) volunteer Mariela Quintanilla as part of FPL’s 18th annual holiday program, which celebrates local heroes for their service to the community. FPL also decorated Castro’s home that day with energy-efficient décor which consisted of thousands of LED lights, battery-operated decorations and more.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, City of Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa Dunn surprises U.S. Army veteran Robert Leroy Gordon with gifts and a small Christmas tree for his room. In its 18th year, this holiday program celebrates local heroes for their service to the community. FPL also decorated Gordon’s home that day with energy-efficient décor which consisted of thousands of LED lights, battery-operated-powered decorations and more.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, City of Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteer Aliayah Lawrence decorate at the home of U.S. Army veterans Rafel Castro, Robert Leroy Gordon and John Baker. This celebration marked the 18th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to this nation and the community.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) lineman Zachary Griffith decorates the home of Lauderhill U.S. Army veterans Rafel Castro, Robert Leroy Gordon and John Baker, as part of FPL’s 18th annual holiday program, which celebrates local heroes for their service to the community. FPL worked with United Way of Broward County and A House with Heart Homes to surprise these local veterans with some much-deserved holiday cheer.

     

    On Dec. 9, 2025, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) “elves” decorate the home Lauderhill local heroes U.S. Army veterans Rafel Castro, Robert Leroy Gordon and John Baker. This celebration marked the 18th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to this nation and the community.

