Heartwarming Holiday Surprise for Three Broward Veterans

By Kristine Janata

This week, Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) “elves” worked their magic, decorating three U.S. Army veterans’ home for the holidays with thousands of sparkling LED lights, solar-powered displays and other energy-efficient décor.

An annual festive tradition, this celebration marks the 18th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to the nation and their community.