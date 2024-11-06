About Carma Henry 26281 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

“The Florida General Baptist Convention, Inc. and Florida Memorial University Celebrate 65 Years of Donation Day”

December 22, 2021 Carma Henry Local News 0

      The Florida General Baptist Convention in conjunction with Florida Memorial University virtually celebrated the 65th Annual Donation Day on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Florida Memorial University, a private, coeducational, and Baptist-affiliated institution that has the distinction of being one of the oldest academic centers in the state, and the only Historically Black University in South Florida. […]

Opinions

Cleaner Transportation Fuels Can Save Lives

May 8, 2024 Carma Henry Opinions 0

     One of the biggest challenges in communities of color are higher rates of asthma and respiratory related illnesses. I know this firsthand from growing up in the inner city of Buffalo. My family lived near NYS Route 33, the Kensington Expressway and so did my grandma, one of my uncles and at least one aunt.  As a kid I snored really bad and at times, I experienced labored breathing.  Of course, my physician said I had a mild case of asthma.  […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*