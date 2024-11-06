One of the biggest challenges in communities of color are higher rates of asthma and respiratory related illnesses. I know this firsthand from growing up in the inner city of Buffalo. My family lived near NYS Route 33, the Kensington Expressway and so did my grandma, one of my uncles and at least one aunt. As a kid I snored really bad and at times, I experienced labored breathing. Of course, my physician said I had a mild case of asthma. […]