Holy Cross Health Adds Internal Medicine Physician

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA — Nicole Nicome, M.D., has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties, as an internal medicine specialist.

With more than 12 years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Nicome was lead physician at Carecube in Brooklyn, New York before joining Holy Cross. Previously she was Associate Chief Medical Officer at Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center, where she received the “Patient Choice Award,” and as Chief of Hospitalist Services at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn where she received the “Compassionate Doctor Certification/Recognition Award.” Both awards are voted on by patients recognizing outstanding and patient focused care.