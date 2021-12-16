This Memory Garden, at the Bowles-Strachan Historical House, in West Park, is dedicated to the early pioneers of Carver Ranches. I started working on the memory garden early one morning. There was a breeze that kept the Sun from running me back in the house. An unfamiliar man that was working on the new house across the street came over to see what I was doing. After my answer he immediately offered a suggestion and his service. The next morning he came with a load of dirt to elevate the bed of the garden, which made it more visible from the street. A big heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to Danny and Donald of Coachman Tile, Corp. Later that day, my buddy Mitch and his brother AC Bostitch stopped by to lend a helping hand. That’s them taking a break under the moringa tree. It felt good getting my hands and feet in that dirt like I used to as a child growing up in this community. That old familiar feeling of ‘The Village’ showed up and stayed. There were people from the neighborhood stopping by, searching for their family’s name. The folks in their cars drove by with inquisitive looks and smiles on their faces. They’ll be back. The spirit of the elders and our team will be there to greet them and share the history of the Genesis of Carver Ranches.– Cynthia Strachan Saunders (305) 343-9403