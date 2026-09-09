How the New Miss USA Changed the Game

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(Source: Jacksonville Free Press)

Three days after the crown was placed on her head, Justus Kelley’s Miss USA victory remains bigger than a pageant win — it represents a barrier broken three times over.

Kelley, 31, became the first mother, first married woman and first woman in her 30s to win Miss USA in the competition’s 75-year history when she was crowned Aug. 27 in Miami.

The milestone is especially striking because just a few years ago, Kelley would not have been eligible to compete. Miss USA opened competition to married women and mothers in 2023 and later removed its upper age restriction. In 1957, winner Mary Leona Gage was actually stripped of her Miss USA crown after officials learned she was married and had children.

Kelley, who represented Virginia, is a Black woman, wife and foster mother of two siblings. She also founded Foster Footprints, an organization supporting foster youth and families.

Her history-making message was simple: women shouldn’t have to choose between family, careers and their biggest dreams.

Nearly 70 years after motherhood and marriage could cost a woman the crown, they are now part of the story of the woman wearing it.