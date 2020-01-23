Human Sex Trafficking

January 23, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to featured these editorial contributions made by local students.

Brielle Henry, 10

By Brielle Henry   

Last week, I sat in a town hall meeting at the New Mount Olive Church hosted by Dr. Rosalind Osgood, School Board Vice Chair. I learned how important the 2020 census is to our community. I also learned about human sex trafficking and how much it affects many young girls in Broward County. It was scary to hear how many children become victims for money. The majority of kids are being trafficked by their own family members. I feel that we as a community could try to do better to make our neighborhoods more safe — like looking out for each other and reporting when we think someone is being trafficked. I really hope that it will stop so that we can live in peace.

If you think someone is a victim of sex trafficking, please call the National Hotline at 1-888-373-7888  or text 233733.

Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14854 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Articles

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *