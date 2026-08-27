IGNORING HISTORY: AMERICA’S TITANIC GAMBLE  

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“Leaders blinded by narcissisms, greed, corruption, and nepotism of history’s warnings chart, a perilous course for their nation.” John Johnson II 08/26/26

By John Johnson II

Students of history should remember one fundamental lesson: no nation, regardless of its wealth, military strength, or perceived invincibility, is too powerful to collapse. The Russian and Ottoman empires disappeared. The Soviet Union dissolved. Britain’s vast empire receded.

Their histories differed, but recurring warnings included imperial overreach, economic distress, political decay, social division, and governments disconnected from their people.

Imperial overreach can exhaust nations through enormous military expenditures and costly wars without clearly achievable objectives. Meanwhile, critics question economic priorities involving tax advantages benefiting billionaires, staggering national debt, and crushing interest payments while families struggle with groceries, housing, gasoline, health care, and childcare.

Tariffs may provide economic leverage, but recklessly applied tariffs can become a double-edged sword when retaliation and higher costs strike businesses and consumers.

Political decay presents another danger: corruption, nepotism, greed, abuse of power, incompetent appointments, and sycophantic advisers.

WHEN VOTERS CRY, “WE CANNOT AFFORD TO LIVE,” HOW LONG CAN GOVERNMENT AFFORD NOT TO LISTEN?

Perhaps Americans need a haunting history lesson.

Millions watched Titanic and saw a magnificent ship strike an iceberg and descend into the Atlantic. Titanic had received repeated warnings about dangerous ice ahead. Yet it continued forward at high speed. Its lifeboats could accommodate only about half of those aboard.

Failing a history course may cost a student a grade. But when national leaders fail to heed history’s lessons, the consequences can be borne by an entire society.

Now imagine Titanic’s deck as America’s landscape.

CAN YOU SEE THE ICEBERGS?

WAR. AFFORDABILITY. TARIFFS. CORRUPTION. GREED. UNEMPLOYMENT. NATIONAL DEBT. HEALTH CARE. CHILD CARE. POLITICAL DIVISION. ALLEGED VOTER SUPPRESSION. MAIL-IN VOTING RESTRICTIONS. THREATS TO REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS.

These aren’t predictions of collapse. They are warnings demanding attention.

And the captain isn’t alone.

The six conservative Supreme Court justices, Republican-controlled Congress, presidential advisers, clergy, billionaires, workers, and struggling families are aboard.

Those possessing extraordinary constitutional or moral influence aren’t merely passengers.

THEY ARE STEWARDS.

Among them, SCOTUS occupies an extraordinary position.

SCOTUS ISN’T MERELY ANOTHER PASSENGER. IT IS ONE OF THE GUARDIANS OF AMERICA’S CONSTITUTIONAL COMPASS.

All nine justices bear enormous responsibility for interpreting the Constitution. Their obligation isn’t to rescue Republicans, defeat Democrats—or do the reverse.

THEIR OBLIGATION IS TO THE CONSTITUTION AND THE RULE OF LAW.

Congress possesses constitutional powers to check the executive. Advisers should provide truth rather than sycophantic applause. Clergy can summon America’s moral conscience.

IF THESE STEWARDS SEE THE ICEBERGS BUT REMAIN SILENT, WHO WILL WARN THE CAPTAIN?

They should remember icebergs don’t distinguish Republican from Democrat, billionaire from worker, or justice from schoolteacher.

Those entrusted with protecting the ship are passengers, too.

America isn’t Titanic. Collapse isn’t inevitable. History doesn’t decree America’s demise.

But America’s power doesn’t grant immunity from history’s consequences.

America isn’t too big to fail. It is too important to allow history’s warnings to go unheeded.

WILL AMERICA HEED HISTORY’S WARNINGS AND CHANGE COURSE—OR CONTINUE ITS TITANIC GAMBLE?

#QuestionWhatYouBelieve!