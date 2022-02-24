Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson, Photo credit: cnn.com

In Portland, Oregon, a Saturday night shooting left one woman dead and five people injured. It started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters. The two men and three women who were injured were able to get transported to local hospitals; however, their status is unknown. Protesters were gathered in Normandale Park to protest the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police during the execution of a no-knock warrant. Officers are unaware of the reasoning behind this crime or who was responsible.