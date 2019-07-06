A Message From Our Publisher

Act as free men, and do not use your freedom as a covering for evil, but use it as bondslaves of God.

1 Peter 2:16 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Independence Day, what does that mean to you? As we settle in to celebrate Independence Day I want to ask you a question: what does it mean to be independent?

I’m reminded of independence being equally related to being free. Can we use independence and freedom in the same sentence?

Let us take a closer look at what we celebrate and begin to understand the principles of the need to celebrate. I understand celebration to being defined as in exuberant elation of a joyful circumstance. Now let’s take a look at independence day as it relates to our country‘s celebration.

Assemble in your mind the tracks of factual accounts of our role in the his-story of this country. Take a historical stroll back through the history books and not just the ones written with a picturesque view of “their” independence day.

Let us closely examine the circumstances surrounding and leading up to a celebrated occurrence in the history of this country that portrayed us as property.

Now then, we must ask the question are we truly independent and free?

In this day and in the climate of 45 in the White House with his need to “make America great again” by using homophobic white male chauvinistic and treasonous tactics to achieve his goal, what makes us self-governing?

Now I would ask the question again; what does Independence Day mean to you?

Yes, we as a country have come along way and when you’re on a treadmill the journey never ends even though you have come along way.

On this journey to independence to freedom we still have a long way to go.

So when you raise your glass to make a toast make a toast to the journey for independence. I believe what those who said, “that in order for a man to be free he must first free himself.” This freedom is not given by man nor is this independence governed by man.

To equate that type of freedom and independence to man we have already fettered our sustainability to unequivocal bond to slavery. If we truly want to celebrate Independence Day then let us begin by not depending on that which holds us down, the ideology of a racist, xenophobic, treasonous and an up rooter of family leader.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground. They want rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. –Frederick Douglass

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. I pray for the ability to look to You for my true freedom and independence that no man can give to me. In Jesus name I pray. Amen.”

THOSE WHO GOD HAS FREED IS FREE INDEED.

