It is confirmed!!!

November 12, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0
President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris (Photo credit: techcrunch.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

It was confirmed this past week that Joe Biden will be our new President, and Kamala Harris will be our Vice President.

This election was so important for our nation, the world, and people of color.

Over 161 million people voted in the 2020 election, which is the largest number of voters in a U.S. presidential election in history.

Kamala Harris, our new Vice President, is the first woman and woman of color to hold that position.

This is a step forward in the right direction for our country. Also, this gives inspiration for girls like me and women in our nation to know we truly are valued and deserve an opportunity to serve in high level positions to impact society.

About Carma Henry 16513 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

 COVID-19, Please Zoom Away!

April 9, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are having to find safe ways to stay connected. This is not the time to visit Love Lyons, have playmates, or attend any non-essential activities. So a lot of people are wondering what to do and I have a great suggestion called Zoom. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*