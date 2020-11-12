It is confirmed!!!

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

It was confirmed this past week that Joe Biden will be our new President, and Kamala Harris will be our Vice President.

This election was so important for our nation, the world, and people of color.

Over 161 million people voted in the 2020 election, which is the largest number of voters in a U.S. presidential election in history.

Kamala Harris, our new Vice President, is the first woman and woman of color to hold that position.

This is a step forward in the right direction for our country. Also, this gives inspiration for girls like me and women in our nation to know we truly are valued and deserve an opportunity to serve in high level positions to impact society.