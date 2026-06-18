It’s time for us to Know Thyself

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By Al Calloway, Chairman, South Florida Community Partners, Inc. (SFCP)

This is not a suggestion. This is a summons.

We are launching the Know Thyself Grassroots Movement not as a program, but as a reckoning. A spiritual awakening. A cultural uprising. A return to the power buried beneath generations of distortion. From the sacred walls of the Luxor Temple in ancient Kemet (Egypt) comes the eternal command: “Man, know thyself, and you will know the gods.” This was not poetry, it was instruction. Among ancient Nile Valley people, to know oneself was to unlock the divine force within. And somewhere along the journey of African history… we were taught to forget.

For more than 600 years, since the terror of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, mis-education has not just been a condition, it has been a weapon. A calculated system of containment. A slow suffocation of identity, purpose, and power. And riding alongside it like shadows in the night are the Four Horsemen of the Black Apocalypse: fear, ignorance, inertia, and dependency. Fear of other people and each other, turning us against one another. Ignorance, clouding the truth of who we are. Inertia, paralyzing action, numbing urgency. Dependency, binding us to systems never built for our freedom. These are not accidents. These are conditions. But conditions can be broken.

A true, Know Thyself Movement is not gentle, it is disruptive. It shakes loose the chains placed on the Black mind from cradle to grave. It forces confrontation with truth. And it begins with a revelation many have been taught to ignore: we already have what we need. Our scholars and Black history books. Our storytellers. Our elders. Our children. And the unbreakable law of survival passed down through generations: Each One, Teach One. We are not empty vessels waiting to be filled. We are overflowing wells waiting to be tapped. Our ancestors did not wait for permission to be free. They resisted. They ran. They organized. They survived the unthinkable plantations, chains, brutality and still found a way to build, to teach, to dream. That same fire must now be redirected not just toward survival, but toward mastery of self. Education must go deeper than reading, writing, and arithmetic. It must answer the questions no system has answered for us: Who are we? Why are we here? What is our purpose? And let it be clear no outside system will answer that for us. We must build it. We must teach it. We must live it. From living rooms to churches, from barber and beauty shops to other community gathering places, study groups must rise. Youth, adults, elders, locked arm in arm in the pursuit of truth.

More than a century ago, W. E. B. Du Bois spoke of a “Talented Tenth” that would uplift the masses. But here we stand in 2026, still waiting on a promise that has yet to fully arrive. Too many have climbed the ladder only to pull it up behind them. Too many have gained access but lost connection. Yet even now, especially now, there is a crack in the system. A moment of instability. An opening. And history has shown us: when systems weaken, movements rise. The blueprint has already been written. Carter G. Woodson gave it to us in The Mis-Education of the Negro. He warned us plainly: education without empowerment is useless. Information without transformation is empty. And if you control a people’s thinking, you will never have to control their actions. That warning still echoes. The question is—are we listening?

We are the descendants of the unbroken. We survived the Middle Passage. We endured chattel slavery. We rose through Reconstruction only to be betrayed. We faced Black Codes and lynching, Jim Crow and lynching, segregation, and more systemic oppression and still we stand.

And even now, new weapons emerge– mass incarceration, economic displacement, and gentrification designed to control not just where we live, but how we think. But hear this clearly: We were not born just to survive. We were born to know. To build. To lead. To rise. And that rise begins with one command, ancient, urgent, undeniable: Know Thyself. Because when we know ourselves, we reclaim our power. When we reclaim our power, we reclaim our future. And that will not happen by chance. It will happen by choice. By discipline. By unity. By organization. So let the call echo from every corner of our community, from every voice willing to speak truth: Organize. Organize. Organize.

SFCP has been operating in South Florida since 1996 as an environmental justice organization, primarily engaged in providing disaffected groups access to South Florida’s National Parks. SFCP is currently co-sponsoring community forums on, ‘Mis–Education as Environmental Injustice’. Al.Calloway715@gmail.com.