James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the Tameria Monique Brown – 41 were held July 3rd at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating.

HIRD

Funeral services for the late Gloria Aneta Hird – 77 were held July 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elizabeth Manning officiating.

MILLER

Funeral services for the Roosevelt Miller, Sr. – 76 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Willie Taylor officiating.

MURRAY

Funeral services for the late Sister Willie Lou Williams- Murray – 86 were held July 8th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating.

THOMAS

Funeral services for the Wilhlemina Thomas – 84 were held July 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Evon Walker officiating.

TONEY

Funeral services for the late Phyllis Merle Toney – 84.

WALDON

Funeral services for the General James Waldon – 84 were held July 9th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr Derrick J. Hughes officiating.