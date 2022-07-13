James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

July 13, 2022

BROWN
Funeral services for the Tameria Monique Brown – 41 were held July 3rd at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating.

HIRD
Funeral services for the late Gloria Aneta Hird – 77 were held July 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elizabeth Manning officiating.

MILLER
Funeral services for the Roosevelt Miller, Sr. – 76 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Willie Taylor officiating.

 

MURRAY
Funeral services for the late Sister Willie Lou Williams- Murray – 86 were held July 8th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating.

THOMAS
Funeral services for the Wilhlemina Thomas – 84 were held July 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Evon Walker officiating.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TONEY
Funeral services for the late Phyllis Merle Toney – 84.

WALDON
Funeral services for the General James Waldon – 84 were held July 9th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr Derrick J. Hughes officiating.

WILSON
Funeral services for the late Donald Andrews Wilson – 67 were held July 9th at Grace Holy Temple Outreach Deliverance Ministry with Bishop Grants J. Poole officiating.

About Carma Henry 20015 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

