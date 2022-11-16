James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

DANIEL
Funeral services for the Carlos Daniel – 44 were held November 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Mr. Joshua Daniel officiating
EUBANKS
Funeral services for the Clayton Eubanks, Sr. – 70 were held November 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Mitchell officiating.
MCKENZIE
Funeral services for the late George McKenzie – 61 were held November 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Mitchell offici-ating.
WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Mother Annie Mae Williams – 92 were held November 12th at Fire Baptism and Truth #2 Church with Pastor Flora Jenkins officiating.
