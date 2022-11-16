James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

November 16, 2022 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

DANIEL
Funeral services for the Carlos Daniel – 44 were held November 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Mr. Joshua Daniel officiating

EUBANKS
Funeral services for the Clayton Eubanks, Sr. – 70 were held November 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Mitchell officiating.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCKENZIE
Funeral services for the late George McKenzie – 61 were held November 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Mitchell offici-ating.

WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Mother Annie Mae Williams – 92 were held November 12th at Fire Baptism and Truth #2 Church with Pastor Flora Jenkins officiating.

About Carma Henry 20804 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

