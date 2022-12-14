James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

December 14, 2022 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

BROWN
Funeral services for the Willie Mae Brown – 77 were held December 8th at House of God Church with State Elder Emma Lowery officiating.

DAVIS
Funeral services for the Ulysses Davis, Sr. – 86 were held December 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

DOE
Funeral services for the Gwendolyn Doe – 59 were held December 10th at True Tabernacle of God with Elder Erick Gary officiating.

 

 

MCCLENDON
Funeral services for the Mary Alice McClendon – 76 were held December 10th at New Hope Baptist Church with Pas-tor Ricky Scott officiating.

MOSLEY
Funeral services for the Laqueseisa Deshann Mosley – 41 were held December 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. James Doc Robinson officiating.

WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the Helen E. “Tater” Williams – 73 were held December 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Cedric Clark officiating.

