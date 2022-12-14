James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the Willie Mae Brown – 77 were held December 8th at House of God Church with State Elder Emma Lowery officiating.

DAVIS

Funeral services for the Ulysses Davis, Sr. – 86 were held December 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

DOE

Funeral services for the Gwendolyn Doe – 59 were held December 10th at True Tabernacle of God with Elder Erick Gary officiating.

MCCLENDON

Funeral services for the Mary Alice McClendon – 76 were held December 10th at New Hope Baptist Church with Pas-tor Ricky Scott officiating.

MOSLEY

Funeral services for the Laqueseisa Deshann Mosley – 41 were held December 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. James Doc Robinson officiating.