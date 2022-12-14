McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

CARROLL

Funeral services for the late Ragenia Renee Carroll – 70 were held December 9th at McWhite’s Fun-eral Home Chapel.

DUVAL

Funeral services for the late Leon Duval – 67 were held December 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HARRIOTT

Funeral services for Diana Harriott – 70 were held December 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

JACKSON

Funeral services for the late Shirley A. Jackson – 73.

PANIAQUA

Funeral services for the late Joaquin Paniaqua – 70.