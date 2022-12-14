McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

December 14, 2022 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

CARROLL
Funeral services for the late Ragenia Renee Carroll – 70 were held December 9th at McWhite’s Fun-eral Home Chapel.

DUVAL
Funeral services for the late Leon Duval – 67 were held December 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HARRIOTT
Funeral services for Diana Harriott – 70 were held December 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

 

JACKSON
Funeral services for the late Shirley A. Jackson – 73.

PANIAQUA
Funeral services for the late Joaquin Paniaqua – 70.

SNOWDEN
Funeral services for the late Katie P. Snowden – 79 were held November 26th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

About Carma Henry 20966 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*