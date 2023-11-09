James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Edwin Blake -95   Funeral services were held November 4th at All Nations New Testament Church of God Fellowship.

Not Picture – Damien Peter Johnson – 33. 

Betty Ann Roberts – 68   Funeral services were held November 4th   at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lester Roberts officiating.

Not Picture – Timothy Alexander Sapp, Jr. – 65.

Troy Eric Towns, Jr. – 32.

Deacon Willie Williams – 81  Funeral services were held November 4th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Thomas L. Jackson officiating.

