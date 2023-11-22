James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Willie Cox – 67. Not Pictured
Jaqueline Elaine Elliott – 61 Funeral services were held November 18th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Bishop Ralph Grissett officiating.
Pedro Gomez – 58. Not Pictured
Clide Louis Linder – 83 Funeral services were held November 16th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Roosevelt Bynes, Jr. officiating
Mose Williams -75 Funeral services were held November 17th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ronald Brown officiating.
